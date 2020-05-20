Nearly 70 stores and services now open at Orchard Park Mall

It's a huge relief to be able to reopen stores and operate again, say store owners and managers of Orchard Park Mall outlets which opened Tuesday morning.

Nearly 70 stores and services are now open as phase two of the province's reopening plan takes effect, including The Bay, Urban Planet, Roots and Sport Chek.

At Zumiez, a list of 'house rules' have been attached to the front doors, letting customers know there is a 10 person maximum inside the store including employees and asking them to stay two metres away from other people at all times, among other rules.

Assistant store manager Noah Pemberton says it's been great for both employees and customers having the opportunity to reopen after weeks of remaining closed.

"It’s been a pretty good vibe overall. Everyone’s patient, they know what they’re coming into, like it’s not a big deal letting people about the rules that we’ve got to abide by ... they’re based off of the BC Government’s guidelines and we just want to make sure everyone stays safe.

"Make sure you stay inside if you’re feeling any kind of symptoms or anything like that, [we] want to make sure people stay safe. It’s all good to come in here, we’re all going to take all the measures we can possibly do to make sure everything is sanitized ... it's nice to get out of the house and be back open again."

Other store managers shared the same sentiment, including Image Optometry store manager Tanya Bonjer.

"It feels great. We’ve had constant people coming in. Everyone’s respecting the self-distancing - because we’re a touch store, obviously, we’re in the face industry - but everyone’s been really good and inquisitive how they’re going to do it, trying one pair on at a time and knowing that we have to disinfect everything that they touch."

She says the trust between customers and employees is a two-way street, and the safety of everyone is dependent on both sides playing their part.

"As a store manager with my staff, I have to trust that the consumers are educated enough that they’re not going to come in if they’re sick and they have to have that same trust in us - that we’re not going to show up if we’re sick."

For some stores like Bags n' All, it's going to be a tougher return to normal business levels, says store manager Cherise Gosselin.

"For me being a bit of a destination store, being that I'm a travel and travel accessories store, that's probably going to be the biggest headache that's on the forefront of my mind.

"The unknown is hard to handle. What to expect is hard to handle. You really want to hope that people in Kelowna are excited to support local. It’s going to be an interesting time - it’s not going to be normal again, but it’s definitely going to be a change."

But she's very much looking forward to being back in the mall space where customers can interact.



"Definitely come in and visit, we'd love to see you. I know I was looking forward to a change in scenery. I love home, but definitely miss socializing with customers."

Orchard Park has extended its hours to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For updates and to see which stores are currently open, visit the website.