Trials for accused murderers postponed due to COVID-19

Photo: Facebook Kevin Costin's murder trial has been delayed again.

Two men accused of murdering their partners in West Kelowna have had their trials delayed once again due to the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday.

Kevin Costin, 60, is charged with the second-degree murder of his wife Hazel Budiongan in November 2015, before allegedly setting their West Kelowna home on fire while her body was still inside. The couple had recently married.

Costin was originally set to begin a trial in front of a jury on April 14 of this year, but due to the virus postponing most court cases in the province, his trial was pushed back to May 19, in the hopes that regular court scheduling would be back up and running.

On Tuesday, Costin's trial was adjourned once again. Dan McLaughlin, communications with the BC Prosecution Service, says they are currently “exploring new dates for the trial.” His matter will next be before the courts on June 15 for a voir dire, to determine the admissibility of evidence at the eventual trial.

Costin was released on bail last December, and remains under house arrest, monitored by an electronic bracelet.

The pandemic also forced the mid-trial postponement of Tejwant Danjou's second-degree murder trial back in March. While it was also rescheduled to pick back up on May 19, that date has also been pushed back. McLaughlin said the Crown is “looking at dates in early June to resume.”

Danjou is accused of killing his partner Rama Gauravarapu in the West Kelowna Best Western in July 2018, after spending the day wine touring. On the first day of trial back in February, Danjou made a surprise guilty plea, but took the plea back the next day. Danjou told the court that while he did inflict the fatal injuries against Gauravarapu, he did not intend to kill her – an essential element of second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, a pre-trial conference was held in Kelowna court Tuesday for the three men accused of killing Michael Bonin in January 2018 and leaving his body on a forestry road near Hope. Joshua Fleurant and Ryan Watt remain in custody while Jared Jorgenson was released on bail in June 2018.

While their trial was initially set for June 2020, that date has also been pushed back. A date for their murder trial is expected to be set on May 28.

And the two men accused of killing Esa Carriere on the night of Canada Day 2018 also had their case appear briefly in Kelowna's BC Supreme Court Tuesday. The 26-year-old Nathan Truant and 20-year-old Noah Vatten were charged with manslaughter after 23-year-old Carriere was stabbed to death near the Queensway bus loop during the fireworks celebration.

Two 17-year-olds were also charged in the killing, but they can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Vaten remains in custody, while Truant and the two teens were released on bail. The case will be back before the courts on June 22 to set a trial date.