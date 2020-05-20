13-year-old local boy goes viral singing for Nova Scotia

Photo: Stephen Berg 13-year-old, Scotty Berg wearing a StFX sweatshirt.

Scott Berg is a 13-year-old singer and songwriter from Kelowna who shared his voice with those suffering in Nova Scotia after last month's mass shooting.



He’s uploaded a few songs on the 'Ultimate Online Nova Scotia Kitchen Party (COVID19 Edition)’ Facebook page where he went viral with two of his cover songs.



“Really to just to spread some joy and brighten moods of Nova Scotia,” says Scotty.



His rendition of ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ by Simon and Garfunkel had garnered just under 90,000 views while ‘Rise Up' by Andra Day reached over 60,000 views.



“I didn’t know how to feel because there were so many nice comments and so many likes and shares," says the 13 year old, overwhelmed at the response.



Scotty’s dad Stephen has a special connection to the province.



“It hit home for me a little bit because I taught at StFX University (St. Francis Xavier University) in Nova Scotia and I have some really good friends in Nova Scotia.”



Scotty wore his dad’s StFX sweatshirt while he sang ’Rise Up’.



“I actually had some of them reach out to me privately and say ‘holy cow, I saw Scotty, that’s amazing! Tell him to keep going’,” adds Stephen.



Shelley, Scotty’s mother, says she was watching the numbers climb on the videos like a hawk.



“Over the moon! It’s his opportunity to get recognized across Canada, it was just so exciting. We were watching all the numbers just jump up, jump up - it was insane!” she said.



Stephen and Shelley say they show Scotty the comments they’ve been receiving to show him the impact he’s making.



“Complete strangers from around the world commenting it’s pretty awesome to know that a 13 year old had that positive effect on thousands of people,” says Stephen.



“It was truly humbling for [Scotty], just trying to share with him the actual impact that he had, it was pretty awesome,” says Shelley.



Scotty had all of his gigs get cancelled throughout the remainder of the summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic and he was looking for different opportunities to keep expressing himself by singing.



“I think it’s pretty important because it’s a way of saying stuff, some people dance, some people sing, some people play sports - to express themselves in different words,” says Scotty.



Scotty released another cover over the weekend, ‘At Last’ by Etta James which has been viewed just under 30,000 times.