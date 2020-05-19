Pela, owned in part by hip hop mogul, expands its BC operations

Photo: CTV News

A Kelowna company says it is doubling down on going plastic and cruelty-free in order to help remove a billion pounds of plastic from our waste system.

Pela, the maker of a fully compostable phone case, attracted Jay-Z as an investor through his VC firm, Marcy Venture Partners.

Since then, the company has expanded their line of products to include AirPods cases, a zero-waste liquid screen protector, radiation reduction inserts, sunglasses, and, a guidebook on how to cultivate a positive outlook on life, called Pela’s Guide to Positivity.

Pela has also acquired Habitat Botanicals, a plant-based, plastic-free and cruelty-free company dedicated to quality personal care products.

Habitat Botanicals, is a Canadian based company that creates waste-free alternative bathroom products out of their Vancouver-based facilities. They started with their flagship plastic-free deodorant, and now offer everything from shampoo and conditioner bars all the way to zero-waste toothpaste, compostable floss and bamboo toothbrushes.

“Pela is proud to welcome Habitat, our new sister company to our waste-free family,” said Pela CEO, Matt Bertulli. “Like any family dynamic there are different practices and products, but one thing that ties us together is our goal to reduce global plastic waste.”

“The mission of our business has always been to do as much good for the planet as possible,” said Habitat Botanicals Co-Founder, Jaymie Friesen.

“We have always wanted to give customers a quality experience. Between 2017 and now, we’ve experienced every growing pain a startup company could experience. But our new alignment and partnership with Pela marks a new era for Habitat… one where we can achieve our mission and goals better and more thoroughly than we could have ever dreamed of and we’re all extremely excited about it!”