Kelowna gas station owner says he's not gouging at the pumps

Photo: Gas Buddy Average gas prices across Canada

No industry in the Okanagan gets more grief for the price they charge for their product like gas station owners.

David Skoglund, owner of Skogies Petro Can and Auto Spa in Kelowna has heard it all since he got into the business of pumping gas for a living 50 years ago.

But, with the volatility in the marketplace today, the voices of discontent are getting louder, and he wants to set the record straight.

As the bottom fell out of the worldwide price of oil due in part to a lack of demand as people drove less due to COVID-19, and an oil price war between OPEC nations and Russia, so to did the price at the pumps.

But, despite prices in the Southern Interior falling to the mid 80 cent range for a litre of regular, prices were still much higher than the rest of the country.

Now, with prices jumping back up to between 104.9 and 106.9 cents a lite, we continue to pay far more.

Every other province, plus the Northwest Territories, has an average price of under 96 cents a litre,

Motorists are demanding answers, outraged at what they see as price-gouging, and price fixing by local station owners in pursuit of a buck.

Not so, says Skoglund.

While the Southern Interior has some of the highest prices in the country, Skoglund says stations also pay far more than the rest of the country for wholesale gas.

Stations purchase their gas from Kamloops, which has the highest rack, or wholesale rate of any distribution point in the country.

"I don't get it either," says Skoglund about the high price of wholesale fuel.

"Unfortunately, we're stuck with that. As a retailer, I'm under contract to buy from Esso and Petro Can, and we have to pay what they tell us we have to pay."

When you factor in more than 38 cents in federal, provincial and carbon taxes as well as the GST, three to six cents a litre for corporate marketing and advertising, and a two per cent clawback for credit card and debit purchases, Skoglund says there's not much left for the operator.

"I make 3.7 per cent before I pay back the banks for credit card transactions," said Skoglund.

At one time, he says the gross mark up was anywhere from 22 to 25 per cent, but those days, he says, are long gone.

"It really annoys me when people...always blame the retailers in the Kelowna area for inflating prices, which is totally false."

Right now, Skoglund says retailers like him are almost flat when it comes to profit margin.

If gas station operators didn't offer convenience stores or, in his case, a car wash as well, they couldn't survive.