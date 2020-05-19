156938
Grow some good in your 'hood' with a neighbourhood grant

If you're interested in planning an enhancing project focused on building neighbourhood connections - you may have a chance to win the City of Kelowna's Neighbourhood Grant.

Those interested are encouraged to apply for the Strong Neighbourhoods matching grant of up to $1,500.

“Even though we are in a time of physical distancing, there are still ways for neighbours to come together to create and implement meaningful projects,” said Tanya Sletten, community development coordinator. 

“Social connections are now more important than ever, so we encourage residents to think creatively about projects that will bring people together while still maintaining a physical distance.” 

The Neighbourhood Grant is funded through the Strong Neighbourhoods Program, with support from the Central Okanagan Foundation. 

In 2019, more than 540 residents participated in ten projects, including: a boulevard beautification, living alley, mural, FireSmart clean-up and 3D sidewalk.  

In addition to the city’s Neighbourhood Grant, residents can do acts of neighbourliness, by dropping off care packages to the elderly or creating online get-togethers for their neighbourhood. If you do so, you can apply for the $500 Responsive Neighbourhood Small Grant, funded by the Vancouver Foundation.

Fall project applications are open until Jun. 5. 

