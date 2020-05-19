Kelowna firefighters rescue ducks from storm drain

Photo: Instagram / Kelowna Fire Fighters Kelowna Fire Fighters rescue ducks on May 18, 2020.

A group of lucky ducklings!

The Kelowna Fire Department helped rescue several ducks that had fallen down a storm drain Monday.

"These are those heart lifting calls we really enjoy doing," the fire department said in an Instagram post

"Great job Engine 1 crew, Kelowna RCMP, and City of Kelowna Utility crews for rescuing these baby ducks! And Special thanks to Sydney the animal rescuer!"

Check out the other pictures of the rescue below.