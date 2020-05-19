156938
Kelowna  

Kelowna firefighters rescue ducks from storm drain

A group of lucky ducklings

- | Story: 300371

A group of lucky ducklings!

The Kelowna Fire Department helped rescue several ducks that had fallen down a storm drain Monday.

"These are those heart lifting calls we really enjoy doing," the fire department said in an Instagram post

"Great job Engine 1 crew, Kelowna RCMP, and City of Kelowna Utility crews for rescuing these baby ducks! And Special thanks to Sydney the animal rescuer!"

Check out the other pictures of the rescue below.

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4165852
108-3735 Casorso
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$395,000
more details


158114


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gerald
Gerald Kelowna SPCA >


153561


152912


Perfection is possible

Galleries
These photos are absolutely perfect.
Perfection is possible (2)
Galleries
Prince Harry and Meghan to repay $3 million renovation cost on U.K. home
Showbiz
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will reportedly keep...
Following dad’s lead
Must Watch
Toddler follows dad’s lead in mowing the lawn.
Tuesday Meme Dump- May 19, 2020
Galleries
Fresh hot memes.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157450