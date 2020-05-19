Kelowna firefighters rescue ducks from storm drain

A group of lucky ducklings!
The Kelowna Fire Department helped rescue several ducks that had fallen down a storm drain Monday.
"These are those heart lifting calls we really enjoy doing," the fire department said in an Instagram post
"Great job Engine 1 crew, Kelowna RCMP, and City of Kelowna Utility crews for rescuing these baby ducks! And Special thanks to Sydney the animal rescuer!"
What an amazing rescue. The biggest thank you to the Kelowna Fire Department Engine Crew 1 who responded to the call and jumped to action to save these little ducklings that fell down a 15 ft storm drain. With help from the Kelowna RCMP and City of Kelowna crew we were able to rescue all 7 babies who were luckily not harmed. We then reunited them with their very worried mom! . . . . . #wildliferescue #kelownafiredepartment #kelownarcmp #kelownabc #community