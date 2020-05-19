156938
Kelowna  

The Okanagan's largest art show has been cancelled

ArtWalk 2020 is cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic has cancelled yet another event. Lake Country's ArtWalk, billed as the Okanagan's largest art show, has been cancelled. 

“We considered producing a modified version of ArtWalk through various digital strategies,” said Sharon McCoubrey, chairperson of the event planning committee. 

“However, it would not be possible to capture the experience of ArtWalk, the magic mix of artworks, music, people, the energy of mingling creativity and unexpected encounters.”

Many artists are impacted by the festival's cancellation as it provided an opportunity to exhibit their new artworks.

Although the event won't take place in person this year, ArtWalk is looking to produce a special one-time community project this year. 

"The specific details of the community project are in the planning stage and are ensuring a celebratory, uplifting project that would support artists and have a strong community engagement component," said a news release on Tuesday. 

"The ArtWalk festival has two goals within its mandate, to support artists and to provide a valuable art experience for the public."

The festival had been scheduled to take place from Sept. 12 to 13.

