RCMP on how COVID-19 has impacted policing

Sarita Patel

Many of us have been working from home during the pandemic, but what if your job requires you to be on the front lines? In a series this week, Castanet News is highlighting how first responders are dealing with COVID-19.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP says day-to-day policing has not changed a great deal for officers.

“We have put some physical distancing in place, we’ve ensured that our front workers have access to all PPE or protective equipment necessary to be able to keep the community as well as themselves safe,” she said.

Noseworthy says the pandemic has seen some resources reallocated, such as school resource officers who have been shifted to the frontline policing, “we’re constantly monitoring what’s going so we can place police officers in positions so we can make sure that we’re preventing crime."

While many businesses have been sitting empty and unattended for months, there has not been a property crime wave during COVID-19.

RCMP have noticed during the pandemic an increase of people heading outdoors for fresh air, but they want to ensure residents remain safe.

“If you are going hiking, going into the backcountry make sure that you’re prepared, make sure you have all the safety equipment with you, that you’re ready for the environment you’re going into.”

Noseworthy adds it’s vital you let someone know where you’re going before you head out for that hike, so if something happens, they have an idea on where to start looking for you.

Noseworthy says the detachment has managed to keep morale high throughout the ordeal.

“Our officers are always really fantastic about stepping up in times of need to make sure we do our job properly and effectively … we’re just happy that we can do everything we can to keep our community safe.”

You can read how paramedics are navigating the pandemic here.