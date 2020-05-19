156938
156110
Kelowna  

Large police response Saturday due to 'distraught man'

Cops found 'distraught man'

Three days after Kelowna police blocked several streets in Southeast Kelowna and Rutland, carrying large rifles, the RCMP has released some information about the incident.

Saturday afternoon, at about 1:45 p.m., the Kelowna RCMP received a complaint of a “distraught man” who was in possession of a gun near the 3800 block of Senger Road.

With the assistance of the Emergency Response Team and the Police Dog Service, officers set up containment in the area, blocking roads in the rural setting.

Large groups of police officers were seen at the nearby Peace Valley Mobile Home Park at about 4 p.m., while others reported seeing police near the Mission Creek Greenway near Hollywood Road.

“After several hours, the man was located near Springfield Road and Hollywood Road in Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Front line officers chose to err on the side of caution and call for the support of the specially trained officers to assist with the potentially high risk incident. The matter was resolved without issues, and we would like to thank the public for their cooperation.”

Police have not said if the man was in fact found with a weapon. Cpl. Noseworthy says the incident is still under investigation, and no charges have been laid at this time.

