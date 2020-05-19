156606
Kelowna  

Kelowna restaurants are reopening in-house dining this week

For those who've been waiting patiently to have a bartender place a frosty pint on the bar in front of them, or enjoy a freshly made cocktail on a patio under the Okanagan sun, today is the day.

On March 20, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry ordered the closure of all in-restaurant dining and drinking, as a measure to help slow the transmission of COVID-19 in the province.

As Phase 2 of British Columbia's reopening plan kicks off Tuesday, several restaurants and pubs in Kelowna are reopening their doors this week, but things will look a little different than before the pandemic.

Businesses planning on reopening must abide by a number of new measures to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19. These measures include operating at 50 per cent capacity, limiting tables to a maximum of six people, keeping tables two metres apart, and keeping contact information for one person in each party in the case of a future outbreak, among other things.

The following is a list of some of the local establishments opening their in-house dining this week:

  • Train Station Pub - Tuesday 
  • Doc Whilloughby's Pub - Tuesday
  • Barn Owl Brewing - Tuesday
  • Earls - Tuesday
  • Kelowna Brewing Company - Tuesday
  • Kelly O'Bryans (Kelowna and West Kelowna) - Tuesday
  • Wasabi Izakaya - Tuesday
  • Little Hobo Soup and Sandwich Shop - Wednesday
  • BNA tasting room - Wednesday
  • Skinny Dukes - Wednesday
  • Dakodas Pub - Friday

If you know of other places opening their in-house dining this week, let us know at [email protected], and we'll update the list throughout the day.

