Rain and cooler than normal temperatures on tap this week

Clear skies will be replaced by cloud and rain this week.

We may have just hit the "unofficial" start of summer, but don't tell Mother Nature.

She's not listening.

Environment Canada is calling for cloud, rain and cooler temperatures.

Showers are forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, with heavier rain expected Thursday evening and through much of Friday.

Temperatures could reach 23C Tuesday before cooling off to the mid teens the rest of the work week.

Overnight lows are expected to hover between 8C and 11C.

Weekend rain, combined with expected precipitation and snow melt at higher elevations could cause flooding in some low-lying areas prone to floods.

The BC River Forecast Centre has issued a high streamflow advisory for much of the Southern Interior, including the Okanagan, Shuswap, portions of the Similkameen and West Boundary regions.

According to the advisory; "river levels are rising or expected to rise rapidly, but that no major flooding is expected. Minor flooding in low-lying areas is possible."

The rain is expected to dissipate in time for the weekend.

The weekend forecast is for sun and cloud with highs 22C to 23C.