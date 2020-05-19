Another instance of feces falling from the sky in Kelowna

Photo: Jenn Wasman

It was a crappy ending to the unofficial start of summer - literally.

And, it while it had nothing to do with COVID-19 or physical distancing, it did require quite a bit of hand washing and sanitizing.

Jenn Wasman says her Springvalley area home was pelted by feces late Monday afternoon.

"It smelled like mint at first," said Wasman of the deluge that fell about 5 p.m.

After the mint dissipated, she says the smell was unbearable.

Wasman says the poop fell all over her backyard, on the deck, in the pool and on people enjoying the final hours of the long weekend.

She says she called the Kelowna airport to find out what may have caused the stinky downpour.

"He said it didn't come from an airplane.

"He told me if it came from a plane there would have been a blue tint to it."

It was definitely not blue, Wasman told Castanet News.

This is not the first time there have been reports of what appeared to be feces falling from the sky.

Castanet has fielded a handful of calls from people saying flying feces fell on their vehicles over the past two years.

Many of the incidents occurred between late April and late May.

In each circumstance, officials with YLW and NAV Canada have said a passing plane was not responsible.