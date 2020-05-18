Elderly woman missing from KGH

Photo: Contributed
Diane Nichols
Kelowna RCMP are asking for your assistance in locating a 79-year-old woman who walked away from Kelowna General Hospital.
Diane Nichols was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday around the hospital.
She is described as having a slender build and grey hair.
Nichols was last seen wearing a white sweater, white shoes, tan pants and carrying a grey purse.
Police say she has medical concerns that require immediate attention.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.