Elderly woman missing from KGH

Photo: Contributed Diane Nichols

Kelowna RCMP are asking for your assistance in locating a 79-year-old woman who walked away from Kelowna General Hospital.

Diane Nichols was last seen about 2 p.m. Monday around the hospital.

She is described as having a slender build and grey hair.

Nichols was last seen wearing a white sweater, white shoes, tan pants and carrying a grey purse.

Police say she has medical concerns that require immediate attention.

Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts should contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.