156834
Kelowna  

Okanagan pilots pay tribute to those impacted by Snowbirds crash

Snowbird tribute flyover

- | Story: 300305

Just one day after the tragic Snowbird crash in Kamloops, a group of local pilots came together to both pay tribute to Capt. Jennifer Casey, and to lift some spirits in the Okanagan.

Over a dozen planes and helicopters took off from Kelowna International Airport and flew in a line formation across the Central Okanagan. Residents were taking pictures from the beach, their homes and from their cars on the side of the road.

The aviation community took the loss of one of the Snowbirds to heart, and thought this would be a fitting tribute to the late journalist and public affairs officer.

"They were trying to bring something positive, to inspire people and bring everyone's hopes up during this COVID-19 crisis," says Trevor Jones, the organizer of the flyover. "We're just trying to finish off what the Snowbirds started, but also honour Jennifer."

The tragic crash has really hit home with many residents of the area, as the crash happened just up the highway. Many of the pilots who took part in the tribute flyover took the crash to heart, as did many of the spectators.

"So many people love the Snowbirds and have special memories with them, so they almost feel like a part of all of us Canadians," says Jones. "We're not the Snowbirds by any means, but we hope we were able to give people a bit of a show."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4108894
7183 Gray Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$483,000
more details


155453


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gerald
Gerald Kelowna SPCA >


153561




Bad designs

Galleries
These designs could be MUCH, much better.
John Krasinski taking a break from Some Good News show
Showbiz
John Krasinski had some bad news for fans on Sunday, as he...
Bulldog reacts to owner who said no
Must Watch
Reuben the Bulldog’s family was told when they got him that...
Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020
Galleries
Finger lickin’ goodness.
Monday Eats!- May 18, 2020 (2)
Galleries


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154040