Okanagan pilots pay tribute to those impacted by Snowbirds crash

Just one day after the tragic Snowbird crash in Kamloops, a group of local pilots came together to both pay tribute to Capt. Jennifer Casey, and to lift some spirits in the Okanagan.

Over a dozen planes and helicopters took off from Kelowna International Airport and flew in a line formation across the Central Okanagan. Residents were taking pictures from the beach, their homes and from their cars on the side of the road.

The aviation community took the loss of one of the Snowbirds to heart, and thought this would be a fitting tribute to the late journalist and public affairs officer.

"They were trying to bring something positive, to inspire people and bring everyone's hopes up during this COVID-19 crisis," says Trevor Jones, the organizer of the flyover. "We're just trying to finish off what the Snowbirds started, but also honour Jennifer."

The tragic crash has really hit home with many residents of the area, as the crash happened just up the highway. Many of the pilots who took part in the tribute flyover took the crash to heart, as did many of the spectators.

"So many people love the Snowbirds and have special memories with them, so they almost feel like a part of all of us Canadians," says Jones. "We're not the Snowbirds by any means, but we hope we were able to give people a bit of a show."