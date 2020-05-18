A group of local pilots has taken off at Kelowna Airport to honour fallen Snowbird

Photo: Contributed Kelowna pilots getting ready for takeoff to honour Capt. Jenn Casey Monday.

Approximately eight small planes and their pilots are gathered at the Kelowna airport Monday afternoon, getting ready to do a flyover in honour of Capt. Jennifer Casey of the Canadian Forces Snowbirds who died after one of their planes crashed in Kamloops Sunday.

The group of local pilots plans to take off at 1:30 p.m. heading northbound, flying through Lake Country and Bear Creek before coming back for a lower-altitude passover near Knox Mountain to allow those watching and participating in the salute to see.

Next will be the Mission area and Two Eagles, before returning to the airport.

“When an incident like this happens, it really hits us dead in the heart. It's kind of like a big family, everyone who's a pilot, we all come together and share our grieving over the death," said organizer and local pilot Trevor Jones Sunday.

Castanet reporters are on the scene and will be joining one of the pilots on the flyover.

