Floodwater flowing through Fintry Provincial Park

Photo: Vyvienne Findlay Fintry Provincial Park experiencing flooding.

Fintry Provincial Park's gate house property is flooding, with a stream of water flowing through into nearby Shorts Creek, according to reports from the scene.

Neighbour Vyvienne Findlay said it all started around 5 a.m.

"The park attendants who are partly living in the house noted it," she told Castanet.

"Neighbours are currently helping with canoes to get essentials out."

Findlay's photos show much of the property taken over by the wide expanse of water.