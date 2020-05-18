156938
156110
Kelowna  

Floodwater flowing through Fintry Provincial Park

Flooding at provincial park

Story: 300283

Fintry Provincial Park's gate house property is flooding, with a stream of water flowing through into nearby Shorts Creek, according to reports from the scene.

Neighbour Vyvienne Findlay said it all started around 5 a.m.

"The park attendants who are partly living in the house noted it," she told Castanet. 

"Neighbours are currently helping with canoes to get essentials out."

Findlay's photos show much of the property taken over by the wide expanse of water. 

156675




153561


157869


