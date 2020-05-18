Kelowna pilot organizing formation flight to honour Snowbirds

Photo: Department of National Defence Cpt. Jennifer Casey

Pilots in Kelowna will be flying in formation above the city Monday afternoon to honour Cpt. Jennifer Casey, who was killed in a Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops Sunday morning.

Just before noon on Sunday, the Snowbirds plane crashed into Kamloops' Brocklehurst neighbourhood just moments after taking off. The crash killed Capt. Jennifer Casey, while Capt. Richard MacDougall was seriously injured.

To honour the victims, local pilot Trevor Jones is organizing a formation flight over Kelowna, and he expects to have about a dozen planes involved.

“I wanted to organize this event for [the Snowbirds] because they were planning on flying over Kelowna [Sunday] morning, but due to weather that didn't happen,” he said Sunday night.

“When an incident like this happens, it really hits us dead in the heart. It's kind of like a big family, everyone who's a pilot, we all come together and share our grieving over the death.”

While the flight will be dependant on weather, Jones plans to leave from the Kelowna International Airport at about 1:30 p.m., before making two passes over downtown Kelowna. From there, they'll be doing a fly-by at YLW before landing.

Jones says a similar flight will be departing from the Abbotsford airport at 6 p.m. Monday as well.