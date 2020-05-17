158122
Kelowna  

Special weather statement in effect for the Okanagan Valley

Heavy rain, lightning forecast

- | Story: 300249

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement which is in effect for:

  • Central Okanagan - including Kelowna
  • North Okanagan - including Vernon
  • South Okanagan - including Penticton
  • South Thompson - including Kamloops
  • Nicola 
  • Boundary 
  • West Kootenay 
  • Arrow Lakes-Slocan

"Unsettled weather pattern with potential for heavy rain today and tonight," states Environment Canada in their public weather alert. 

A frontal system is tracking across southern BC this morning leading to afternoon showers and thunderstorms that may persist throughout the night.

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm is possible by Monday morning.

High streamflow advisories are currently in effect for many regions of the BC interior. 

Environment Canada advises the public to continue to monitor alerts through their website and to report any severe weather conditions.

