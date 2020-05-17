Special weather statement in effect for the Okanagan Valley

Photo: Sharlene Keller

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement which is in effect for:

Central Okanagan - including Kelowna

North Okanagan - including Vernon

South Okanagan - including Penticton

South Thompson - including Kamloops

Nicola

Boundary

West Kootenay

Arrow Lakes-Slocan

"Unsettled weather pattern with potential for heavy rain today and tonight," states Environment Canada in their public weather alert.



A frontal system is tracking across southern BC this morning leading to afternoon showers and thunderstorms that may persist throughout the night.

Total rainfall amounts of 10 to 20 mm is possible by Monday morning.

High streamflow advisories are currently in effect for many regions of the BC interior.

Environment Canada advises the public to continue to monitor alerts through their website and to report any severe weather conditions.