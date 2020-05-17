156938
Snowbirds flyover the Okanagan, Similkameen has been cancelled

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Due to the weather on Sunday, the snowbirds have cancelled their flyover in the Okanagan region. 

"We know some areas are starting to clear up, however, transit through some of the mountain passes have very low cloud cover which is unsafe for flying 9 jets," states the Twitter page.

"We are going to preposition to Comox to start working our way west."

Despite not being able to put on a show for us this weekend, the Snowbirds do allude to making an appearance in the near future. 

"Don’t worry, the longer term forecast looks better and we plan to be back on our way home to Moose Jaw! Keep watching our page for updates and enjoy your Sunday!"

ORIGINAL: 9:19 a.m.

The Snowbirds were planning to fly through the Okanagan Sunday but due to the weather, the flyover has been delayed.

"Rain and low visibility in the Okanagan right now. We're looking at options. Standby for updates," states the Snowbird's twitter page.

There is a special weather statement in effect across the Okanagan Region and South Thompson. 

The precision flying group spent the night in Kamloops after flying from Alberta yesterday.

You can monitor the Snowbirds progress on twitter, @CFSnowbirds.

