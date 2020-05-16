156606
Kelowna  

Snowbirds flying over the Okanagan, Similkameen on Sunday

Snowbirds flying by Sunday

The Snowbirds will be flying through the Okanagan Sunday.

The jet squadron is completing its cross-country salute to Canadians fighting COVID-19 — dubbed Operation Inspiration.

The Snowbirds will be leaving Kamloops at 10 a.m. Sunday, and should arrive in Kelowna around 11 a.m.

The expected route will see the Snowbirds fly south from Kamloops, travelling over Merritt and down to Princeton, east to Penticton, north over Peachland, continuing to Vernon, then return south to land at Kelowna Airport.

The Snowbirds encourage Canadians to observe the flyovers from the safety of their own home, and refrain from travelling to see the flyovers.

They also remind everyone that times are based on takeoffs.

You can monitor the Snowbirds arrival @CFSnowbirds.

After saluting Canadians in B.C., the squadron will head through Calgary on its way to its home base in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. 

