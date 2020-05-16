Large police presence moves to Mission Park Greenway

Photo: Mal Barnett An RCMP bearcat parked near Hollywood and Springfield.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m.

It appears that the police incident in and around the Mission Park Greenway and Peace Valley Mobile Home Park has been cleared up.

Resident Russell Rose tells Castanet officers told her they were looking for a man.

"I kept walking over to the next cop, who was on high alert with a ... rifle. He said, ' What are you doing here? Go back to your home,'" Rose said.

"So I went back home."

The scene has since been cleared, but neighbours say officers were looking for a man in distress who was potentially armed.

"It was not a resident of the park that we know of," Rose said.

Castanet has reached out to the RCMP for further information.

UPDATE 5:25 p.m.

Heavily armed police officers have also been reported in and around the Mission Park Greenway and in the Hollywood and Springfield Road areas.

An RCMP bearcat was spotted taking part in the police operation.

Police have still not commented on the incident.

ORIGINAL 4:25 p.m.

Close to a dozen police vehicles have descended upon the Peace Valley Mobile Home Park in Southeast Kelowna, but at this time, it's unclear why.

A resident of the park tells Castanet the road in and out of the park has been blocked by police, after 10 to 12 police cruisers recently arrived at the scene.

Another Castanet reader says police have also blocked the street at nearby Bemrose and Borland roads, and a photo from the scene shows an officer carrying what appears to be a large rifle.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information about the ongoing incident.