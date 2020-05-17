Pelican spotted on Sutherland Avenue possibly injured or sick

Photo: Aldyn Overend A pelican was spotted on Sutherland Avenue Saturday.

A pelican appears to be lost in Kelowna this Victoria Day long weekend.

Aldyn Overend snapped a photo of an American White Pelican standing on a sidewalk on Sutherland Avenue Saturday, noting the large bird is "practising social distancing from his flock."

Peachland's Chris Charlesworth runs Avocet Tours, a bird-watching tour company that offers tours all over the world. The local bird expert says pelicans usually only come through the Okanagan when they're migrating north in the spring or south in the fall. While the birds will spend their winters on the coast of California, or other southern states, many will migrate to B.C.'s north to nest in the summer months.

The species is considered provincially endangered in B.C., as there is only one nesting colony of the bird in the province – at Stum Lake in White Pelican Provincial Park, 70 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

And while Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry asked residents not to travel this long weekend, the pelicans must have considered their migration to be “essential.” Charlesworth said it's unusual for the lone bird to be spotted on Sutherland Avenue though.

“Obviously something's wrong with it, it'll be sick or injured because it shouldn't be there,” he said. “Quite often you see them in a flock, rather than alone. It could be it was injured and got left alone by the flock because they were migrating north, and he got himself into some trouble.”

Charlesworth's friend also reached out to him Saturday morning, to tell him he saw a pelican flying about 40 feet in the air in the Glenmore area.

“It'd be really weird to even see one flying 40 feet up. If you see them migrate, they're usually 1,000 feet up in the sky,” he said, adding that he's sure the two sightings were of the same bird.

“Hopefully someone's rescued it.”

The story of an injured pelican found in Oliver last year will come to a happy ending next week, after undergoing seven months of surgeries and rehabilitation with Burnaby Wildlife Rescue.