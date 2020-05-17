156834
Kelowna  

Pet's urn found abandoned on bench in Kelowna park

Seeking urn's owner

- | Story: 300219

A Kelowna woman made a strange discovery in a Glenmore park Friday.

Debbie Smart noticed a box sitting on a bench in Brandt's Creek Linear Park during a walk Friday and upon closer inspection, she realized it was an urn with the cremated ashes of a pet. While she left it where it was, she returned Saturday and brought it home

“This is kind of an odd place for somebody to leave ashes of their pet,” Smart said. “I thought, 'I can't leave these there.' If they were mine, I'd sure want them back.”

Smart has had two of her own pets cremated at Lake Country's Okanagan Pet Cremation, and she recognized the box as having come from there. But when she reached out to the company to track down the owner of the remains, they had no record of the pet's name.

“I thought they would be able to tell me who the owner was if I gave them the pet's name, but they have changed their record keeping, and their current records didn't have anything,” Smart said. 

The box has the pet's name inscribed on a plaque, along with the inscription “Forever faithful ... forever at peace.”

Smart says if the rightful owner can tell her the name of the pet in question, she'll be happy to return the urn. She can be reached by email here.

