Collision involving pickup and motorcycle at Hwy. 97 and Oceola

Photo: Mel Farrell

UPDATE: 9:05 p.m.

A collision in Lake Country Friday evening involved a motorcycle and a jacked up pickup truck, not a semi.

Witnesses at the scene say the collision took place at the entrance to Tim Hortons off Oceola Road.

The rider and the bike were both pinned under the truck.

More details when they become available.

ORIGINAL: 8:40 p.m.

Reports are coming in of a potentially serious collision on Highway 97 and Oceola Road.

It's believed the collision involved a motorcycle and a semi.

There's no indication yet as to the condition of those involved or what caused the collision.

We'll have more information if, and when, it becomes available.

