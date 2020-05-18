158123
Kelowna  

Plans submitted to city for 4-storey apartment on Lawson Avenue

Lawson apartment proposed

Plans have been unveiled for a new four-storey apartment building on Lawson Avenue at the edge of Kelowna's downtown.

The proposed development, which landed on the planning department's desk earlier this week, would be situated at 1021 Lawson, on property that presently houses a single-family dwelling.

Other apartment buildings sit to the east and south, with a duplex next door to the west.

According to plans submitted by Bluegreen Architecture, the apartment would consist of 16 units, with one studio, and three one-bedroom apartments on each floor.

Units would range from 458 to 612 square feet.

There would be below ground parking with one stall per unit and two visitor spots.

The building would be wood-frame construction. The property would require rezoning and several variances.

Staff will review the plans before it eventually makes it way to the council table.

