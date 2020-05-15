156606
Kelowna  

Third man charged in alleged attack on Kelowna homeless man

3rd charged in alleged attack

- | Story: 300166

Two men charged in connection to an alleged attack on a homeless man downtown Kelowna have had their charges reduced to aggravated assault, but a third man has been charged for the incident. 

Online court records show Crown prosecutors amended the indictment of 19-year-old Devin Comerford and 21-year-old Zackary Gaubert on May 13 by downgrading their attempted murder charges to aggravated assault and also charging 21-year-old Austin Pedersen.

Comerford and Gaubert have already been released on “strict conditions” while Pedersen was scheduled for a bail hearing Friday. The outcome of that bail hearing is not known at this point.

The alleged victim of the attack has been named in court documents as Mackenzie Russell.

RCMP were called to the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue on March 2 just after 2:45 a.m. for the assault, arriving to find a man suffering from serious injuries.

Police have said the investigation into the incident remains active and they encourage anyone who may have information to come forward.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4164160
848 Dehart Avenue
3 bedrooms 1 baths
$559,900
more details
157108


157308


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157807


TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Krasinski nabbed a box-full of props from The Office set
Showbiz
Actor John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of...
Don’t eat the candy challenge
Must Watch
Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi take part in the...
Dachshund Vs. Penguin
Must Watch
Dachshund Rocky, confused by a mechanical penguin


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
155270
150928