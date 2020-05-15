Third man charged in alleged attack on Kelowna homeless man

Photo: Colin Dacre

Two men charged in connection to an alleged attack on a homeless man downtown Kelowna have had their charges reduced to aggravated assault, but a third man has been charged for the incident.

Online court records show Crown prosecutors amended the indictment of 19-year-old Devin Comerford and 21-year-old Zackary Gaubert on May 13 by downgrading their attempted murder charges to aggravated assault and also charging 21-year-old Austin Pedersen.

Comerford and Gaubert have already been released on “strict conditions” while Pedersen was scheduled for a bail hearing Friday. The outcome of that bail hearing is not known at this point.

The alleged victim of the attack has been named in court documents as Mackenzie Russell.

RCMP were called to the 200 block of Lawrence Avenue on March 2 just after 2:45 a.m. for the assault, arriving to find a man suffering from serious injuries.

Police have said the investigation into the incident remains active and they encourage anyone who may have information to come forward.