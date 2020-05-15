156834
Kelowna  

More stores to open, longer hours Tuesday at Orchard Park Mall

Several stores plan to reopen at Orchard Park Mall as the province moves in to Phase 2 of its reopening plan.

The mall reduced hours in March as most stores under its roof decided to close their doors as people took refuge at home to slow the spread of COVID-19.

About a dozen stores and services did remain open as hours inside the mall were scaled back to noon to 5 p.m.

Now, mall officials say 27 stores, including anchor tenants The Bay and Marks, plan to reopen Tuesday, May 19.

Hours will also extend hours from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

However, they are asking that people only come to the mall for "purposeful shopping."

Access to the mall is through the food court entrance on Springfield Road.

