Kelowna  

Okanagan company will help businesses adhere to COVID rules

Time for business to evolve

Phase 2 is about to begin, and the B.C. government on Friday morning released COVID-19 guidelines for businesses as they prepare to reopen next week or whenever they are ready.

So now what?

Jules Galloway and her team at Kelowna’s evolve build | design—yes, the lower-case letters are intentional—are offering packages to help businesses adjust to their new way of life. Evolve’s space-planning specialists can help businesses with physical distancing, understanding team shifts, entrance and exit paths, and sanitization protocol.

