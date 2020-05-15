156938
Kelowna  

YMCA will open as soon as plans have been put in place

Y working on opening plan

YMCA of Okanagan got the news they, and other fitness centres and gyms have been waiting for.

Interior Health orders closing all gyms was lifted Friday morning, meaning they can resume operations again next week.

YMCA CEO Sharon Peterson says, while they are excited to welcome the community back, they won't do so until they are able to ensure the health and safety of members, staff and volunteers.

“We are working hard on plans that comply with the Provincial Health Office protocols, as well as extra precautions and safeguards against the spread of COVID-19, so our re-opening is safe, efficient and gives the quality experience our community members have come to expect from the Y," said Peterson.

She says the Y will collaborate with the city to determine when a phased reopening can take place. That announcement will come soon, according to Peterson.

The YMCA operates the Kelowna Family Y in Rutland, the H2O Adventure and Fitness Centre and the Downtown Y.

“We sincerely thank everyone for their patience and understanding,” says Peterson.

“Your YMCA will look and feel a bit different when we re-open, some things will be available and some things will have to wait, but some things won’t change – your YMCA will be welcoming, safe and nimble – particularly as we work together as a community to rebound from self-isolating.”

Until the doors reopen, the YMCA will continue to offer virtual resources to keep families active.

