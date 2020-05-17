Kelowna couple volunteers to fight COVID-19 in Italian hot spot

Photo: Samaritans Purse

A young Kelowna couple is back from volunteering at a hospital in an Italian COVID-19 hotspot and despite of how difficult the ordeal was, say they wouldn't hesitate to do it again.

Ian Larrett and his wife Carolyn spent a month in Cremona, Italy at the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital.

Larrett, 34, is a paramedic with BC Ambulance and his wife is an emergency room nurse at Kelowna General Hospital.

"We didn't have any idea of what we were getting ourselves into," says Larrett.

COVID-19 cases in Italy were just peaking when Larrett went over to help in March.

Larrett says he and his wife worked the night shift while they were at the Italian hospital, "life was simple. Wake up, go to work, eat, shower, sleep, and then do it all over again."

Larrett assisted nurses, did maintenance work on hospital equipment and filled in as an x-ray technician, doing more than 300 x-rays.

The hospital was set up at the invitation of the local government, because the number of coronavirus victims overwhelmed local medical facilities.

"We were not hit nearly as hard here and our system is still working well," Larrett says.

Despite the increased risk of catching COVID-19 while working in healthcare, he says he still feels relatively safe and wouldn't hesitate to do it all over again.

"We came back and were relieved. But five days after quarantine was finished we were ready to go again. Samaritans Purse is a fantastic organization and we would go again for sure."