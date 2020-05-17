156938
Kelowna  

Kelowna couple volunteers to fight COVID-19 in Italian hot spot

Volunteering to fight virus

- | Story: 300148

A young Kelowna couple is back from volunteering at a hospital in an Italian COVID-19 hotspot and despite of how difficult the ordeal was, say they wouldn't hesitate to do it again.

Ian Larrett and his wife Carolyn spent a month in Cremona, Italy at the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital.

Larrett, 34, is a paramedic with BC Ambulance and his wife is an emergency room nurse at Kelowna General Hospital.

"We didn't have any idea of what we were getting ourselves into," says Larrett.

COVID-19 cases in Italy were just peaking when Larrett went over to help in March.

Larrett says he and his wife worked the night shift while they were at the Italian hospital, "life was simple. Wake up, go to work, eat, shower, sleep, and then do it all over again."  

Larrett assisted nurses, did maintenance work on hospital equipment and filled in as an x-ray technician, doing more than 300 x-rays.

The hospital was set up at the invitation of the local government, because the number of coronavirus victims overwhelmed local medical facilities.

"We were not hit nearly as hard here and our system is still working well," Larrett says.

Despite the increased risk of catching COVID-19 while working in healthcare, he says he still feels relatively safe and wouldn't hesitate to do it all over again.

"We came back and were relieved. But five days after quarantine was finished we were ready to go again. Samaritans Purse is a fantastic organization and we would go again for sure."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

156966
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
3901 35 Avenue
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$347,900
more details
157053


153486


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gerald
Gerald Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157307


Luca Guadagnino on board for Scarface remake

Showbiz
Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino has signed on for the Scarface remake. The Call Me By Your Name director has picked up the reins of...
1 Minute, 2 Ingredient INSTANT DONUTS
Must Watch
1 minute , 2 ingredient No Yeast DONUTS recipe ! Learn how to...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday funday is finally here!
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Look twice
Galleries
These photos might need a second glance.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227