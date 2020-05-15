Forbidden Spirits selling sanitizer in bulk for local businesses

Photo: Contributed

Forbidden Spirits Distillery is now providing hand sanitizer in bulk for local businesses as they gear up to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company has been supplying hand sanitizer to people through their sanitizer giveaway weekends since April and now they're looking to supply businesses as they get back to work.

The distillery has already provided bulk pails of sanitizer to veterinarians, chiropractors, physiotherapists and hair salons.

"Anyone who is looking for sanitizer, we have it! Businesses all over Kelowna are welcome to come up and purchase these," says Forbidden Spirits employee Megan Lauridsen.

The sanitizer is made with 75 per cent ethyl alcohol and can be used on both hands and surfaces. The pails are five gallons in size and a pump and six spray bottles are included with the purchase.

Each pail is $223 plus tax with free delivery anywhere in Kelowna and $25 delivery anywhere else in B.C. Refills are also available for $175 plus tax.

In addition, Forbidden Spirits is gearing up for another Sanitizer Saturday this weekend with all proceeds benefiting the Karis Support Society, Foundry Kelowna and Habitat for Humanity Okanagan.

To learn more or purchase tickets online click here.