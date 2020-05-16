Downtown bar hit by vandal three times in three weeks

A downtown Kelowna bar owner is disappointed after plants have been ripped out of his new patio's planters for the third week in a row. But this time, he caught the culprit on camera.

Friends of Dorothy, Kelowna's first LGBTQ+ bar, opened in late January, but owner Rudy Tomazic closed the doors in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to ramp up. While the Lawrence Avenue bar has been closed, Tomazic used the downtime to build a patio, just in time for summer, but the excitement to reopen has been marred by senseless vandalism.

“This is the third time. Last week I spent another $2,000 to put a security system outside the building,” Tomazic said. “The other night when this happened, I thought 'Oh my god, really, again?'”

The surveillance footage from just before 10 p.m. Wednesday shows a woman approaching the patio, walking west on Lawrence Avenue. The camera caught her muttering something to herself, but it's unclear what she's saying.

She stops at the patio and casually rips out two plants, throwing them on the patio floor, before walking on. While Tomazic doesn't know if it's been the same person every time, the same thing has happened three times in three weeks.

“I was shocked, I was a little taken back,” Tomazic said. “I was like, 'c'mon, for real?' It's clearly malicious ... it's intentionally done.

“Especially in times where we're all trying to find small things to make people happy. People have come by and taken pictures of the patio because it looks nice and they're excited that we're still doing things."

And while Friends of Dorothy is the area's first LGBTQ+ bar, which features regular drag shows and even a popular drag queen delivery service last month, Tomazic would like to think the vandalism hasn't been hate-driven.

“I would really like to say that I don't think that that's the case, but we did get some lash-back when we opened,” he said. “It's just flat-out malicious ... I'd like to believe that it's just somebody who maybe drank too much or did a bunch of drugs, but I don't know.”

While restaurants and pubs are allowed to reopen for in-house dining May 19, Tonazic plans to wait until June 2 to reopen his doors, to allow for time to clean and organize under the new guidelines.