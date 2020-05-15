158123
City of Kelowna reservoirs nearing maximum capacity

Reservoirs about to spill

The City of Kelowna says its reservoirs at McCulloch and Idabel Lake are expected to reach maximum levels and start spilling next week. 

Area residents will likely see higher water levels as the reservoirs start flowing into spillways and into local creeks and streams.

“The spillways are designed to handle the excess flows and ensure that water levels are managed within the design of the dams,” saId Brad Stuart, Water Supply & Pump Stations Supervisor. 

“Dam spilling can occur in the spring as the snowpack melts. However, these spillways haven’t been utilized in the past few years, so we just want residents in the area to be aware and not to be alarmed.”

When spillways are active, those living near the creeks should exercise caution around the fast-moving water.

If anyone notices buildup of debris or backups of culverts under roads, especially in the Idabel Lake area, they are asked to contact the City at 250-469-8600

