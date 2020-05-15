Mother says son was victim of attempted carjacking in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A Vernon mother is saddened, frightened and angry after an attempted car jacking of her son's car in Kelowna.

Kari Gares said a man approached her 18-year-old son's vehicle, which had the driver's window rolled down, Thursday afternoon in the Rona parking lot on Springfield Road.

“It was in broad daylight. This man ripped open his car door and told him he was taking his car,” she said.

Gares said her son, who is more than six-feet tall, had words with the car jacker, who left after throwing a lit cigarette in the rear seat of the Subaru.

The entire time the suspect kept one hand in his pocket, so the victim did not know if he had a concealed weapon.

“I'm very proud of my son. He kept calm and I think that went a long way in defusing the situation,” said Gares, adding Kelowna RCMP told them the suspect is known to police.

Gares wonders if the outcome would have been different if it had been a young woman or senior in the car, instead of a muscular young man.

She believes her son was a target of opportunity for the suspect.

It's a sad state of affairs, but Gares said people should keep their windows rolled up and their car doors locked no matter where they are or what time of the day it is.

"Just be a little bit more vigilant,” said Gares. “For families with kids, have these conversations that it can happen. It can happen in the places that you least expect it. Please practice these very simple safety techniques. Be aware of your surroundings. Be vigilant and be prepared.”

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.