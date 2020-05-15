156606
156936
Kelowna  

Mother says son was victim of attempted carjacking in Kelowna

Attempted car jacking

- | Story: 300138

A Vernon mother is saddened, frightened and angry after an attempted car jacking of her son's car in Kelowna.

Kari Gares said a man approached her 18-year-old son's vehicle, which had the driver's window rolled down, Thursday afternoon in the Rona parking lot on Springfield Road.

“It was in broad daylight. This man ripped open his car door and told him he was taking his car,” she said.

Gares said her son, who is more than six-feet tall, had words with the car jacker, who left after throwing a lit cigarette in the rear seat of the Subaru.

The entire time the suspect kept one hand in his pocket, so the victim did not know if he had a concealed weapon.

“I'm very proud of my son. He kept calm and I think that went a long way in defusing the situation,” said Gares, adding Kelowna RCMP told them the suspect is known to police.

Gares wonders if the outcome would have been different if it had been a young woman or senior in the car, instead of a muscular young man.

She believes her son was a target of opportunity for the suspect.

It's a sad state of affairs, but Gares said people should keep their windows rolled up and their car doors locked no matter where they are or what time of the day it is.

"Just be a little bit more vigilant,” said Gares. “For families with kids, have these conversations that it can happen. It can happen in the places that you least expect it. Please practice these very simple safety techniques. Be aware of your surroundings. Be vigilant and be prepared.”

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for comment.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157964
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4129168
102-575 Doyle Ave
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$335,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Kelowna SPCA >


153561


152912


TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- May 15, 2020 (2)
Galleries
John Krasinski nabbed a box-full of props from The Office set
Showbiz
Actor John Krasinski made sure he held onto his fair share of...
Don’t eat the candy challenge
Must Watch
Kylie Jenner and her adorable daughter Stormi take part in the...
Dachshund Vs. Penguin
Must Watch
Dachshund Rocky, confused by a mechanical penguin


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157648
150928