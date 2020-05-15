156938
Kelowna  

How will you be spending your May long weekend?

Long weekend plans?

Usually the May long weekend consists of getting together with friends, travel, and celebrations, but this year could look much different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The provincial government is urging British Columbians to enjoy things close to home this weekend, such as taking a hike at a nearby park or having a picnic outside.

Provincial parks are now open for daily use however campgrounds remain closed. 

Some tourist destinations such as Osoyoos and the Shuswap have even gone as far as telling people to stay away this weekend and enjoy things closer to home.

Castanet hit the streets to find out how people in Kelowna are spending their long weekend and if the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their plans.

