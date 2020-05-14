Kelowna and Kamloops stations charging highest prices in nation

Photo: The Canadian Press

Despite paying less in tax than Vancouver and Victoria, stations in Kelowna and Kamloops are charging some of the highest gas prices in the province, and across the entire country. And the rest of the Okanagan isn't too far behind.

This week, most stations in Kelowna and Kamloops are charging 105.9 cents per litre of regular gas, up from a low of the mid-80s back in April that was due to plummeting oil prices. Most stations in Penticton and Vernon are currently charging over a dollar per litre as well, but in Vancouver, and across the Lower Mainland most stations are charging 97.9 cents per litre, according to gasbuddy.com.

A report issued by The Canadian Taxpayers Federation Thursday shows that about 52 per cent of gas prices in Vancouver are due to taxes, while 43 per cent of prices outside of Vancouver and Victoria can be attributed to tax. This discrepancy can largely be attributed to the City of Vancouver's transit tax which adds 18.5 cents per litre at the pump.

Despite the extra tax Vancouverites face, drivers there are currently filling up for about 8 cents cheaper per litre than those in Kelowna and Kamloops.

And in Victoria, which has its own transit tax that adds 5.5 cents per litre, prices are similar to Kelowna, at around 105.9 cents per litre.

The difference across the province's prices has been noticed by several Castanet readers, including this letter writer, who calls the "gouging" in the region "a big slap in our faces here in the Okanagan."

Some parts of B.C.'s Interior are still enjoying cheaper gas though. The Centex station in Kimberley is charging 89.9 cents per litre Thursday, while the Canco station in Fruitvale currently sits at 90.9. Meanwhile, Leduc, Alta. currently boasts the cheapest regular gas in the country, where stations are charging 74.9 cents per litre on average.

In March, Premier John Horgan announced the planned carbon tax increase in B.C. would be postponed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Already the highest of all provinces, at $40 per tonne, the carbon tax adds just under nine cents per litre of gas, according to The Canadian Taxpayers Federation.