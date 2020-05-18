How a local pharmacy is navigating the pandemic

Sarita Patel

B.C. pharmacies have stayed open throughout the pandemic, operating in a way to take the pressure off family doctors and hospitals.

Pharmacist Craig Tostenson with Kelowna Pharmasave says they have provided residents an alternative for minor medical questions.

“If they have symptoms and they’re not sure, they can phone us and we can talk to them about what we think it might be. If we are at all concerned, we’ll suggest they talk to the doctor,” he said.

Tostenson encourages residents to call in for minor ailments or reassurance on anything medical as pharmacists can be a good resource in a time like this.

Tostenson says the pharmacy was very busy during the first six weeks of the pandemic, with patients worried they wouldn’t be able to get their prescriptions filled. Drug supply issues that limited prescription fills to a 30-days have now mostly subsided.

“We were encouraged to fill a 30-day supply instead of the traditional 90-days for chronic medication because of that we were filling about three times as many prescriptions, but now it’s slowly getting back to normal,” explains Tostenson.

You can also call your doctor to have prescriptions sent to the pharmacy so they can be filled over the phone and picked up at the curbside or delivered to your home.

Tostenson says they have also rolled out a manual for staff to ensure their safety.

“At first we were doing almost daily memos to say this is what is happening now and be aware, more for comfort and awareness but because some of the staff were a little bit apprehensive… we are taking extra precautions to stay safe," add Tostenson.

Right now, the pharmacy staff isn’t required to wear masks on a daily basis but Tostenson says if they are in close proximity with patients and customers, such as administering needles, they have masks available for the duration of the procedure.