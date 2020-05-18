156834
Kelowna  

How a local pharmacy is navigating the pandemic

Pharmacists on frontline

- | Story: 300078

Sarita Patel

B.C. pharmacies have stayed open throughout the pandemic, operating in a way to take the pressure off family doctors and hospitals. 

Pharmacist Craig Tostenson with Kelowna Pharmasave says they have provided residents an alternative for minor medical questions. 

“If they have symptoms and they’re not sure, they can phone us and we can talk to them about what we think it might be. If we are at all concerned, we’ll suggest they talk to the doctor,” he said.

Tostenson encourages residents to call in for minor ailments or reassurance on anything medical as pharmacists can be a good resource in a time like this. 

Tostenson says the pharmacy was very busy during the first six weeks of the pandemic, with patients worried they wouldn’t be able to get their prescriptions filled. Drug supply issues that limited prescription fills to a 30-days have now mostly subsided. 

“We were encouraged to fill a 30-day supply instead of the traditional 90-days for chronic medication because of that we were filling about three times as many prescriptions, but now it’s slowly getting back to normal,” explains Tostenson. 

You can also call your doctor to have prescriptions sent to the pharmacy so they can be filled over the phone and picked up at the curbside or delivered to your home.

Tostenson says they have also rolled out a manual for staff to ensure their safety.

“At first we were doing almost daily memos to say this is what is happening now and be aware, more for comfort and awareness but because some of the staff were a little bit apprehensive… we are taking extra precautions to stay safe," add Tostenson. 

Right now, the pharmacy staff isn’t required to wear masks on a daily basis but Tostenson says if they are in close proximity with patients and customers, such as administering needles, they have masks available for the duration of the procedure.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

157964
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4131949
8970 Varsity Drive
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$550,000
more details
157421


157807


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Gerald
Gerald Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157825


When teaching online goes wrong

Must Watch
Well done to our phenomenal teachers. We are so proud of you for all your effort, hard work and sacrifice during this time!
Toddler tries to teach her huge puppy how to be a cheerleader
Must Watch
Little Sierra has the cheerleading spirit and wants to show her...
Monday morning awesomeness
Daily Dose
Monday mornings are awesome. Get in here.
Monday morning awesomeness (2)
Daily Dose
Britney Spears celebrates 20th anniversary of second album Oops!… I Did It Again
Music
Britney Spears took to social media to mark 20 years since the...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153220