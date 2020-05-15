156606
Rockets owner Bruce Hamilton surprised at NHL talk

Kelowna Rockets president and GM Bruce Hamilton is usually pretty plugged into what is happening in the hockey world - especially when it comes to his own backyard.

But, even he was taken by surprise with a nugget dropped by Premier John Horgan Wednesday that there is talk about playing out the balance of the NHL season and playoffs around the province, possibly in WHL buildings in Kelowna, Kamloops and Victoria.

"I heard about it (Thursday) morning when I was watching the news on the computer. The Western Hockey League was mentioned and the Okanagan," he said.

"That's as close as I've been to anything from them.

"Nobody from the National Hockey League has contacted us and our building hasn't contacted us about it. Everything that I know in talking to people that I'm close to at the National Hockey League level that it's going to be in NHL markets."

Hamilton did say if, and it's a very big if, the NHL decided this was its best option, the organization would be thrilled to work with the league to make it happen.

"We've got a Memorial Cup committee that should be ready to fire on all 100 cylinders now that I'm sure we could rally around and get things organized if we needed things done."

Castanet reached out to management of Prospera Place as well as the city's Active Living and Culture department.

Officials with both say they know nothing about the statement made by the premier.    

