Nurses union 'demanding answers' after assault at KGH

Photo: Castanet Staff

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

Interior Health says a security guard working in the emergency room of Kelowna General Hospital intervened immediately when a nurse was assaulted Wednesday afternoon.

In response to a call for answers from the BC Nurses Union, the health authority says it “takes all incidents of aggressive behaviour at our sites very seriously.”

“Safety for patients, staff, physicians and the public is a key component to our ability to deliver health services.”

Interior Health says the emergency department is staffed with a security guard 24 hours a day.

“Additionally, as part of the pandemic response, staff members who interact directly with patients are all provided with appropriate personal protective equipment,” IH said. "At the time of the incident yesterday, the security officer was working directly with the staff and intervened immediately."

The suspect in the alleged assault, a 37-year-old Vernon man, was arrested and released to appear in court at a later date.

ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.

The B.C. Nurses Union is “demanding answers” in the wake of an assault on a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old Vernon man was arrested after allegedly becoming irate and striking an emergency room nurse in the arm Wednesday around 2 p.m.

The man was eventually subdued and held by security until police arrived, but a witness told Castanet the verbal abuse was going on for some time before security intervention.

The BC Nurses Union notes that KGH is one of a handful of hospitals in the province that is supposed to provide 24/7 security in the ER, part of a joint pilot project by BCNU and Interior Health to protect nurses from violence in the workplace.

BCNU President Christine Sorensen added she is “extremely concerned” that the COVID-19 screening desk where the nurse was working did not have a plexiglass shield, something standard at many grocery stores nowadays.

“Not only did this nurse experience a traumatizing incident that left her with physical injuries, she is also working through a pandemic, on the frontlines, in a high-risk area, without the appropriate infection control measures in place,” says Sorensen.

“This screening desk is the first point of access to the emergency department. It’s unacceptable to think Interior Health would not take all of the necessary precautions to protect nurses and health care workers.”