156938
Kelowna  

Nurses union 'demanding answers' after assault at KGH

Nurses demand answers

- | Story: 300068

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.

Interior Health says a security guard working in the emergency room of Kelowna General Hospital intervened immediately when a nurse was assaulted Wednesday afternoon.

In response to a call for answers from the BC Nurses Union, the health authority says it “takes all incidents of aggressive behaviour at our sites very seriously.”

“Safety for patients, staff, physicians and the public is a key component to our ability to deliver health services.”

Interior Health says the emergency department is staffed with a security guard 24 hours a day.

“Additionally, as part of the pandemic response, staff members who interact directly with patients are all provided with appropriate personal protective equipment,” IH said. "At the time of the incident yesterday, the security officer was working directly with the staff and intervened immediately."

The suspect in the alleged assault, a 37-year-old Vernon man, was arrested and released to appear in court at a later date.

ORIGINAL 3:20 p.m.

The B.C. Nurses Union is “demanding answers” in the wake of an assault on a nurse at Kelowna General Hospital on Wednesday.

A 37-year-old Vernon man was arrested after allegedly becoming irate and striking an emergency room nurse in the arm Wednesday around 2 p.m.

The man was eventually subdued and held by security until police arrived, but a witness told Castanet the verbal abuse was going on for some time before security intervention. 

The BC Nurses Union notes that KGH is one of a handful of hospitals in the province that is supposed to provide 24/7 security in the ER, part of a joint pilot project by BCNU and Interior Health to protect nurses from violence in the workplace.

BCNU President Christine Sorensen added she is “extremely concerned” that the COVID-19 screening desk where the nurse was working did not have a plexiglass shield, something standard at many grocery stores nowadays.

“Not only did this nurse experience a traumatizing incident that left her with physical injuries, she is also working through a pandemic, on the frontlines, in a high-risk area, without the appropriate infection control measures in place,” says Sorensen. 

“This screening desk is the first point of access to the emergency department. It’s unacceptable to think Interior Health would not take all of the necessary precautions to protect nurses and health care workers.”

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

158205
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
3967957
2301 4042 Pritchard Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$364,900
more details
157108


157723


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Luna
Luna Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156106


Funny animals

Galleries
These animals have A LOT of personality.
Funny animals (2)
Galleries
Fascinating fact: Kim Petras
Music
  Paris Hilton, Charli XCX, Todrick Hall, and Demi Lovato...
Baby and husky deep in conversation
Must Watch
These two are having an absolute blast.
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson threaten legal action over ‘malicious’ paternity claim
Showbiz
Former couple Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157185
150928