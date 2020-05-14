Kangaroo Creek Farm sets tentative opening date of May 31

Photo: Facebook Kangaroo Creek Farm has been keeping up with social media posts to entertain visitors while the park remained closed, and is now looking at reopening on May 31.

Beloved family attraction Kangaroo Creek Farm has announced plans to open its doors to the public on Sunday, May 31.

At this stage May 31 is a tentative opening date, they announced on Facebook, but a definite date will be announced the week prior.

The farm is also asking for the public's input on measures they can take at the site to ensure visitors feel safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We would be interested to hear what potential visitors would like to see in place to make them feel safer," reads the Facebook post. "Please give us your ideas and expectations."

The new site at 5932 Old Vernon Road features a rustic farm theme, a parking lot owner Caroline MacPherson describes as "bigger, better, closer and flatter" for visitors, and washrooms instead of portable toilets.

During the closure, MacPherson has been keeping avid fans of the park entertained through social media posts of the animals, including the announcement of the farm's first ever Red joey and the adventures of Priscilla the porcupine.

For more information and updates, visit the Kangaroo Creek Farm Facebook page.