Kelowna  

Victoria Day hours of operation at civic properties

Victoria Day city closures

The City of Kelowna announced closures around the city for Victoria Day. 

City Hall will be closed with no appointments available on Monday. 

All City-owned recreation and cultural facilities remain closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including Parkinson Recreation Centre. 

The Glenmore Landfill will be open regular hours throughout the weekend from 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

For the safety of both staff and customers, the landfill is only accepting non-cash payments at this time.

OgoGrow and GlenGrow composts can be picked up at the Glenmore Landfill, or wholesale quantities can be purchased from the Commonage Road Compost Facility until 4 p.m. 

Knox Mountain Park users are reminded the Apex trial is one-way which can be used to travel up the mountain and Knox Mountain Drive to go back down. Also to note there is new overflow parking accessible from Poplar Point Drive.  

The Kelowna Memorial Park Cemetery administration office will be closed Monday. Cemetery gates are open throughout the long weekend from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

Residents are encouraged to use the online services request system.

