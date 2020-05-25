LIVE: Kelowna council

3. Development Application Reports & Related Bylaws

3.1 and 3.2 Zoning Bylaw No. 8000 Text Amendment – Fencing and Retaining Walls

3.3 and 3.4 Snowsell St N 470, Z20-0009 - Grant Douglas Vestner

3.5 and 3.6 Glenmore Dr 850, Z20-0022 - James Scott Dakin and Jennifer Ann Dakin

3.7 and 3.8 Water Street 1570-1580, Z19-0098 - Tri-Moor Holdings Ltd., Inc.No. 1050685; Raya lEnterprises Ltd., Inc.No. 70194

3.9 to 3.11 (W OF) Union Road and 2025 Begbie Road, Z20-0030 OCP20-0008 - Glenwest Properties Ltd

3.12 and 3.13 Gallagher Road 2980, Z20-0021 - Kirschner

3.14 and 3.15 Knowles Rd. 472, Z20-0029 - Amarjit S. Hundal, Jaswinder S. Nahal, Harminder S. Dhillon and Gurdip K. Dhillon

4. Bylaws for Adoption (Development Related)

4.1 to 4.7

5. Non-Development Reports & Related Bylaws

5.1 Liquor Licensing Delegated Authority - COVID19 Recovery

5.2A mendment No. 7 to the Development Applications Procedure Bylaw No. 10540

5.3 Expanded Patio Program - Bernard Avenue

5.4 Update on Temporary Changes to Parking Operations

5.5 BL12047 - Amendment No. 37 to the Traffic Bylaw

5.6 Proposed Reporting Framework for Strategic Partnerships

5.7 Non-Market Lease - 1055-1063 Ellis Street

5.8 Reporting Progress on Council Priorities 2019 – 2022

6. Mayor and Councillor Items