156606
Kelowna  

LIVE: Kelowna council

- | Story: 280288

3. Development Application Reports & Related Bylaws

3.1 and 3.2 Zoning Bylaw No. 8000 Text Amendment – Fencing and Retaining Walls

3.3 and 3.4 Snowsell St N 470, Z20-0009 - Grant Douglas Vestner

3.5 and 3.6 Glenmore Dr 850, Z20-0022 - James Scott Dakin and Jennifer Ann Dakin

3.7 and 3.8 Water Street 1570-1580, Z19-0098 - Tri-Moor Holdings Ltd., Inc.No. 1050685; Raya lEnterprises Ltd., Inc.No. 70194

3.9 to 3.11 (W OF) Union Road and 2025 Begbie Road, Z20-0030 OCP20-0008 - Glenwest Properties Ltd

3.12 and 3.13 Gallagher Road 2980, Z20-0021 - Kirschner

3.14 and 3.15 Knowles Rd. 472, Z20-0029 - Amarjit S. Hundal, Jaswinder S. Nahal, Harminder S. Dhillon and Gurdip K. Dhillon

4. Bylaws for Adoption (Development Related)

4.1 to 4.7

5. Non-Development Reports & Related Bylaws

5.1 Liquor Licensing Delegated Authority - COVID19 Recovery

5.2A mendment No. 7 to the Development Applications Procedure Bylaw No. 10540

5.3 Expanded Patio Program - Bernard Avenue

5.4 Update on Temporary Changes to Parking Operations

5.5 BL12047 - Amendment No. 37 to the Traffic Bylaw

5.6 Proposed Reporting Framework for Strategic Partnerships

5.7 Non-Market Lease - 1055-1063 Ellis Street

5.8 Reporting Progress on Council Priorities 2019 – 2022

6. Mayor and Councillor Items

 

 

 

 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154042
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
156675




Real Estate
4169741
2627 Gore St.
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$1,189,000
more details




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Pablo
Pablo Kelowna SPCA >


153561


156255


Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020

Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Hysterical and contagious laughing boy in music class
Must Watch
An oldie but a goodie. Try not to laugh, this boy’s...
Grimes and Elon Musk alter their baby’s name to comply with Californian law
Showbiz
Grimes and her billionaire lover Elon Musk have altered the name...
Corgi puppy preciously discovers the joy of the door stopper
Must Watch
Theodore the Corgi discovers the funny noise that a door stopper...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157841