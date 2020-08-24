160553
Kelowna  

Kelowna council meeting

3.Development Application Reports & Related Bylaws

3.1 and 3.2 DeHart Rd 664 - Z20-0050 (BL12077) - Carolyn Rae Stevenson

3.3 and 3.4 Grantham Rd 2368 - Z20-0049 (BL12078) - Bernard Schmidt and Beverly Schmidt

3.5 and 3.6 Grantham Rd 2380 - Z20-0051 (BL12079) - Diana Lynn Nixon

3.7 and 3.8 St. Paul St 1193 - Z18-0011 (BL12080) - Evergreen Lands Limited, Inc No. BC0382754

3.9 and 3.10 Pacific Ave 1145 - Z20-0047 (BL12081) - Okanagan Opportunity (Pacific) GP Inc., Inc.No. BC1188652

3.11 and 3.12 Clement Ave 599 - Z20-0046 (BL12082) - Okanagan Opportunity GP Inc

3.13 to 3.15 Lakeshore Road 4071 - OCP19-0013 (BL12091) Z19-0144 (BL12092) - Greencorp Ventures Inc., Inc.No. BC0987730

4. Bylaws for Adoption (Development Related)

4.1 to 4.4

5. Non-Development Reports & Related Bylaws

5.1 2019 Annual Report

5.2 Model City Infrastructure

5.3 Chemical Storage Facility Budget Amendment

5.4 2020 Active Transportation Corridors Update

5.5 Lakeshore Corridor – Transportation Update

6. Mayor and Councillor Items

7.Termination

 

 

 

 

