Kelowna RCMP requests public assistance to locate Rilyeh Joseph

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Rilyeh Joseph was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, pictured in this photograph.

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public's assistance to locate a 20-year-old Kelowna resident.

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen near Spall Rd and Harvey Ave Sunday morning at about 9:30 a.m.

"There is a concern for his well-being," reads the RCMP release.

Joseph is Caucasian, 5'11", 140 lbs, slim build, light brown short hair, and has blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a blue plaid jacket and grey scarf with a black backpack.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250 762 3300.