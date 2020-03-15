155017
152299
Kelowna  

Kelowna RCMP requests public assistance to locate Rilyeh Joseph

Concern for missing man

- | Story: 279505

Kelowna RCMP are requesting the public's assistance to locate a 20-year-old Kelowna resident.

Rilyeh Joseph was last seen near Spall Rd and Harvey Ave Sunday morning at about 9:30 a.m.

"There is a concern for his well-being," reads the RCMP release. 

Joseph is Caucasian, 5'11", 140 lbs, slim build, light brown short hair, and has blue eyes. 

He was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a blue plaid jacket and grey scarf with a black backpack.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please contact Kelowna RCMP at 250 762 3300. 

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

154719
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
143436




Real Estate
4065414
12022 Pretty Road
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$118,000
more details
155297


154571
Soft 103.9

Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Willow
Willow Kelowna SPCA >


153818


150922


Lazy kitty loves riding Roomba

Must Watch
Second glance
Galleries
These photos might need a second glance…  
Second glance (2)
Galleries
High-energy Frenchie gets so excited about grassy turf
Must Watch
Reggie loves nothing more than the feeling of rolling on grassy...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday mornings are for being lazy and scrolling through the...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 9, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154488
154362