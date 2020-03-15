154845
Kelowna  

Passenger that landed at YLW tests positive for COVID-19

Kelowna International Airport has been advised by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) that a guest who flew on March 10 on WestJet flight WS 3326 from Vancouver International Airport to YLW has tested positive for COVID-19.

All passengers of flight WS 3326 disembarked in Kelowna.

The airport says guests in the affected rows of 10-14 are considered close contacts and may be at risk of exposure. WestJet, however, said in its own statement that passengers in rows 15 and 16 are also impacted.

Public health officials are advising other guests of WS3326 on March 10 they are not required to self-isolate but should self-monitor for 14 days after arrival as a precaution.

"The situation is dynamic and YLW is working with its partners to keep passengers and our community updated as information is known. While the public health risk remains low for Canada and for Canadian travellers, the safety of airport employees, passengers and our greater community is YLW’s top priority," states YLW in a news release. 

"The airport is following the direction of health authorities regarding best practices for public health and safety. YLW will continue to work closely with the WestJet, PHAC and other agency partners to provide its full support."

For airport updates, visit ylw.kelowna.ca.

