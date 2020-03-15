Orchard Park Shopping Centre cuts hours in response to virus

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna's Orchard Park Shopping Centre is scaling back its hours in response to the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, mall marketing manager Vikki Webster said effective Monday, mall hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The statement, on behalf of mall operator Primaris Management Inc., reads:

"On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"The health and safety of our guests, employees, tenants and contractors is of utmost importance to Orchard Park & Primaris. In addition to the elevated cleaning program already in place, we will be instituting modified operating hours to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

The release states anchor tenant hours may vary, and multiple unconfirmed reports from shoppers are that Hudson's Bay is cutting its hours to noon to 6 p.m. right across the country.

"We continue to monitor this situation very closely. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding as we navigate these challenging times together," said Webster.