Kelowna  

Orchard Park Shopping Centre cuts hours in response to virus

Mall cuts back hours

Kelowna's Orchard Park Shopping Centre is scaling back its hours in response to the coronavirus.

In a statement issued Saturday evening, mall marketing manager Vikki Webster said effective Monday, mall hours will shift to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The statement, on behalf of mall operator Primaris Management Inc., reads:

"On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic.

"The health and safety of our guests, employees, tenants and contractors is of utmost importance to Orchard Park & Primaris. In addition to the elevated cleaning program already in place, we will be instituting modified operating hours to do our part to prevent the spread of COVID-19." 

The release states anchor tenant hours may vary, and multiple unconfirmed reports from shoppers are that Hudson's Bay is cutting its hours to noon to 6 p.m. right across the country.

"We continue to monitor this situation very closely. We thank you for your co-operation and understanding as we navigate these challenging times together," said Webster.

Soft 103.9

