Okanagan College remains open, reaches out to students/staff

Photo: Google images

On Saturday evening, Okanagan College President Jim Hamilton sent out information to students and staff on how its many campuses will deal with the pandemic.

"Our campuses will remain open and services will continue to be provided, reviewed as necessary while this situation continues to evolve," said Hamilton. "At this point there is no direction from the Provincial Health Officer to close campuses. Interior Health is reiterating that the risk of infection remains low, given student demographics and the relatively small sizes of our classes.

"Providing a safe and healthy learning and working environment for students and employees is a focus for our deliberations and decision-making in these matters. We also want to ensure that students receive the education and evaluation that will deliver the learning outcomes they seek."



As a consequence of concerns regarding coronavirus COVID-19 contagion, Okanagan College is moving to implement alternative modes of instruction and evaluation for the rest of this term, where possible and reasonable. Given the wide range of courses at the College, it will take a few days to fully roll out the changes. In the meantime, classes will continue as scheduled on Monday unless students learn otherwise from their professor or instructor.



Planning for moving to alternative modes of instruction began this past week and Deans will be working with instructors and professors, departments and program areas to determine whether, and how best, to accommodate alternative methods of instruction and evaluation. Students will learn of the changes affecting them through their instructors or professors as the changes are implemented.



"This step is being taken out of an abundance of caution and a desire of the College to do its part in helping to contain the spread of the virus," added Hamilton. "It is important to note that at this time we are aware of no cases of coronavirus COVID-19 at Okanagan College among students and employees. Of the 73 reported cases of coronavirus in B.C., only two are in the Interior Health region, which covers the entire Okanagan College region."





Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and federal and provincial health authorities, Okanagan College has:

Cancelled all events that involve more than 250 people for the remainder of March and April

Placed a moratorium on new external bookings for space on all of our campuses

Implemented additional cleaning at all our campuses and distribution of additional hand-sanitizing stations

Distributed information about recommended measures to help avoid infection

Restricted out-of-country travel on College business, including a two-week self-quarantine period upon return to Canada

Check out: www.okanagan.bc.ca/covid for updates and relevant information.