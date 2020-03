Photo: Nicholas Johansen Two vehicles collided at Pandosy Street and Harvey Avenue Saturday afternoon..

Traffic was briefly slowed on Kelowna's Harvey Avenue Saturday afternoon when two vehicles collided near Pandosy Street.

Fire crews and police attended the scene of the crash, at about 3 p.m. It's unclear if anyone was injured.

By about 3:30 p.m., traffic was getting through the intersection with little delays.