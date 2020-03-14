Nothing but sunshine in the forecast for the Okanagan

While many people are taking the government's advice by practicing “social distancing” techniques,” that doesn't mean you have to stay cooped up inside. And with nothing but sunshine in the forecast, it's looking like the perfect time to layer up and get outside.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has said in addition to washing your hands frequently, it's important to keep your distance from others and avoid niceties like handshakes to help prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the virus is not believed to transmit through the air, going outside is perfectly safe.

“There are a lot of things that we can do outdoors, which are very safe things to do,” Dr. Henry said Friday.

“This virus does not transmit when people are outdoors, so go outside and play with your family, go up to your ski hill, go up to Whistler, go out and experience what we have here in British Columbia.”

While cooler temperatures are expected, the forecast calls for nothing but sunshine through to at least Thursday.

“Should be mostly sunny and then through the early part of next week it's going to be mainly sunny and by mid-week we'll start to see temperatures rebound up to more normal, in the tens to low teens by the end of the week,” said Colin Tam, meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Looks like we might be starting to turn that corner.”

Plenty of people were taking Dr. Henry's advice Saturday at Knox Mountain Park, enjoying the mainly overcast skies.